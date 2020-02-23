Nakamura receives nine staples in his head after Symphony of Destruction Match

SmackDown featured the first-ever Symphony of Destruction Match, and Shinsuke Nakamura felt the music harder than anyone — literally.

The Artist required nine staples in his head after the devastating running powerslam atop a piano he received from Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman at the conclusion of the match, which saw The Monster Among Men team with Elias against Nakamura & Cesaro.

That served as the finale to what had been a violent cacophony between the four men, featuring the use of a kick drum, ukulele, guitars and even a gong at ringside, among other instruments.