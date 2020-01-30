MVP reacts to final WWE match on Instagram

It was a welcome sight to see Montel Vontavious Porter back in a WWE ring on Monday against Rey Mysterio — and, as it turns out, it might be the last time we see him there.

MVP took to Instagram and said his match with The Ultimate Underdog was his final bout in WWE, seemingly bringing an end to one of the most entertaining, underrated chapters in WWE history — one that includes two United States Championships and a memorable WWE Tag Team Championship reign with Matt Hardy.

It’s not the only reflection MVP has done lately. As a guest on this week’s After the Bell, he floats the idea of transitioning to a behind-the-scenes role as his in-ring days wind down. So even if that ticking clock finally went quiet for the WWE audience, it’s a comfort to know he and his influence will still be felt.