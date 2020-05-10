WWE Superstars will climb the “Corporate Ladder” in the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches in a shocking way for 2020.

The event was originally set to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The eponymous Money in the Bank matches, meanwhile, will emanate from WWE’s corporate headquarters in Connecticut, culminating in a ring atop the building.

Article continues below ...

Get ready, because it’s about to get crazy – and here’s everything you need to know!

Broadcast Schedule

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view starts Sunday, May 10 at 6 p.m. ET with the kickoff show, and the main card at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

What is it?

The Money in the Bank matches feature six men and six women from the Raw and SmackDown brand divisions who will use ladders to retrieve a briefcase hanging from the roof of WWE corporate headquarters.

The new “Corporate Ladder” gimmick has competitors traveling from the ground floor of the building to the roof to claim the briefcase – traditionally it would be suspended above the ring, with eight participants battling for for the briefcase, and for the first time ever, men and women will be fighting at the same time.

The briefcase contains a contract that the winner can “cash in” at any time of their choosing for a world championship within the next year. Men will be competing for the Raw WWE Championship or SmackDown Universal Championship, while females will be vying for a Raw Women’s Championship of SmackDown Women’s Championship match.

Full card:

Kickoff Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

R-Truth vs. MVP

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

The eight-time champions have been a target since Big E reclaimed their title, which will make this Fatal 4-Way Match an exciting one.

Before The New Day and self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century” snatched the belt, Miz & Morrison reigned supreme, but The Forgotten Sons shocked the world by topping The New Day on SmackDown and Lucha House Party showed they meant business with their win over Miz & Morrison.

Can Big E and Kofi Kingston secure the victory, or will we see a new tag team earn the Money In The Bank title?

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Bayley has dominated since changing her persona, and currently holds the SmackDown Women’s Championship title, but Tamina will be no easy victory, posing one of the toughest challengers she’s had to face.

Recently reasserting herself on SmackDown, Tamina has shown she’s back and with a vengeance – using pure physicality to defeat her opponents.

Is it finally time for a new SmackDown Women’s Champion, or will Bayley continue her stronghold on the top spot?

Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

It’s the family reunion we’ve all been waiting for.

The man who brought Strowman into the WWE, welcoming him into The Wyatt Family, is now challenging Strowman for how Universal title.

After claiming The Monster Among Men betrayed him and his family, Wyatt sought an apology – but we all knew sorry wasn’t the only thing Wyatt, from his Firefly Fun House, was seeking, as he declared he wanted the Universal Title back.

Will this blast from the past be Strowman’s demise? If anyone knows how to get under the former Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family’s skin, it’s the Shepard.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins had a vision for the future of Raw – however, more often than not, things never quite go according to plan. Unfortunately for Rollins, his goals were fulfilled by Drew McIntyre when he earned the championship title.

At WrestleMania 36, McInytre defeated Brock Lesnar, while Rollins fell at the hands of Kevin Owens, quashing his hopes and dreams.

The Scottish Superstar regrouped, besting Andrade in a Champion vs. Champion Match, and then proceeded to blindside McIntyre in the ring – which promoted his challenge.

Will The Chosen One continue his championship reign or will Rollins live out his self-proclaimed destiny?

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Otis vs. King Corbin

Daniel Byran, King Corbin and Otis all earned their spot in the highly anticipated Money in the Bank Match on Friday Night SmackDown.

While Aleister Black, Apollo Crews and Rey Mysterio qualified with wins on Monday Night Raw – however, Crews injured his knee while fighting Andrade for the United States Championship and will no longer compete for the briefcase.

In a shocking twist to the end of the Last Chance Gauntlet Match, AJ Styles returned after being buried alive at WrestleMania in the Boneyard Match to defeat Humberto Carrillo and punch his ticket to Money in the Bank.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke

The first three participants qualified on Monday Night Raw, with Nia Jax beating Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler overcoming Sarah Logan and Asuka defeating Ruby Riott to claim their spots.

Dana Brooke was added to the list after a surprising win over Naomi, as Lacey Evans bested Sasha Banks and finally, Carmella snagged the last spot by beating Mandy Rose with a little help from Rose’s former best friend and tag team partner Sonya Deville.

So grab your popcorn and settle in, because it’s about to be a Money in the Bank match like you’ve never seen.