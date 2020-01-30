Miz & Mrs. returns for Season 2 tonight at 10/9 C on USA

Did you miss The Miz and Maryse? Then tonight is your lucky night.

WWE’s resident A-list family is back in action for the Season 2 premiere of Miz & Mrs., which is slated to cover Miz and Maryse’s first year of parenthood to Monroe Sky, as well as Maryse’s pregnancy with daughter Madison Jade. Apart from that, details have thus far been scarce, though we know from interviews that parenthood is tougher than being on The Real World and Miz and Maryse’s parents are angling for their own spinoffs and Miz’s dad is so funny he might get one.

Tune in to the season premiere of Miz & Mrs., tonight at 10/9 C on USA Network.