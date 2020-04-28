Mickie James teams up with YouTube star Rosevelt Sings for National Child Abuse Awareness Month
WWE’s own Mickie James is using her voice to help during National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Her new song “With The Love of a Child” features YouTube star and youth advocate Rosevelt Sings and is in support of the #5TooMany Campaign for Childhelp. Childhelp is the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of child abuse and neglect.
James shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song.
You can help the cause by doing the following:
Download “With The Love of a Child” for free on music platforms
Take a photo with a heart in hand and post to social media
Tag five friends to do the same
#5TooMany and #RoseveltsChallenge
Donate $5 to help meet the challenge at 5TooMany.com
All money raised goes toward Childhelp’s mission during National Child Abuse Awareness Month.