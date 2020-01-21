Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray (Pre-Show Match)

This Saturday, the action begins on the Worlds Collide Pre-Show when Mia Yim battles NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

The battle pits two daredevil Superstars against each other. Ray has proven she’ll do anything to reach the top, whether it’s throwing caution to the wind in WarGames or taking advantage of the fractured friendship between Toni Storm and Piper Niven to retain her title.

Yim has shown a similar fiery passion inside the squared circle, going all out in a Ladder Match against Io Shirai and sending herself crashing through tables in pursuit of payback on Dakota Kai.

Article continues below ...

What will happen when these fearless competitors go head-to-head? Find out during the Worlds Collide Pre-Show, streaming live this Saturday at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Then, be sure to stay tuned as NXT and NXT UK go head-to-head in a battle for brand supremacy when Worlds Collide streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network!