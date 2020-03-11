Mia Yim and Dakota Kai meet in qualifying match for TakeOver: Tampa Ladder Match tonight on NXT

The second qualifying match for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match at TakeOver: Tampa will take place tonight on USA Network, as Mia Yim goes one-on-one with Dakota Kai. News of this match was first reported on WWE’s The Bump.

There is certainly no love lost between these two Superstars. After Kai’s shocking betrayal of Tegan Nox & Team Ripley at TakeOver: WarGames, The Head Baddie in Charge came for payback when she and Kai squared off on the Dec. 11, 2019 edition of NXT. While Kai emerged victorious after using the exposed turnbuckle to her advantage, Yim would have the last laugh after a wild brawl into the crowd at Full Sail University. Yim brought Kai up to the technical area in the arena, then slammed her through two tables. The crash left Kai with a laceration that required eight staples to close.

What will happen when these two intense competitors clash, this time with a spot at TakeOver: Tampa on the line? Find out tonight on NXT, live from the WWE Performance Center at 8/7 C on USA!