Mercy The Buzzard box available now!
Light your way through the cold dark Winter with the new limited edition Firefly Funhouse “Mercy The Buzzard” Collector’s Box available now at WWEShop.com! The box art gives you a sneak peek inside Mercy’s home, and it’s filled to the brim with exclusive Firefly Funhouse items.
Each box contains:
Exclusive Mercy The Buzzard T-Shirt – Proclaim to the world that you won’t adhere to any bohemian worldview or ideologies with a t-shirt you won’t find anywhere else.
Mercy the Buzzard and The Boss Figures – Continue your collection of Firefly Funhouse figures two of the most misunderstood
Mercy The Buzzard Lapel Pin – Oh, Mercy! This exclusive enamel lapel pin is a must-have for any true fan.
Mercy The Buzzard Signed Photo – Get the autograph of the most popular buzzard anywhere.
The Boss Devil Horns – Now you too can be The Boss!
Mercy Hawaiian Shirt Can Cooler – Relax at the end of a long day with a cold beverage and this festive can cooler.
The Boss Billion Dollar Bills – There’s only one thing The Boss likes more than billion dollar bills: billion dollar bills with his picture on them!
Yowie wowie that’s a lot of stuff! All items can only be found in this box, and supplies are very limited, so don’t miss out.
Click below and… let him in!