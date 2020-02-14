Meet Tommaso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee and see NXT Superstars in action at EVOLVE Wrestling in New York City and Massachusetts
NXT fans in New York City and Massachusetts will have the chance to meet their favorite Superstars at EVOLVE Wrestling events later this month in New York City and Massachusetts.
Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will be meeting and greeting fans at EVOLVE 145 on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Queens, N.Y. at La Boom, and at EVOLVE 146 on Sunday, March 1, in Melrose, Mass. at the Melrose Memorial Hall.
Ciampa will also be the special guest at a seminar for competitors at the new EVOLVE Wrestling Academy in Queens on Feb. 28.
In addition to the NXT stars available for meet-and-greets, fans will also get to see NXT competitors like Mansoor, Jessi Kamea and Brendan Vink in action on both nights.
Tickets for both events are available now at WWNLive.com. Check out the cards for both events below and secure your tickets for these can’t-miss EVOLVE Wrestling events!
EVOLVE 145 – Feb. 29 – Queens, N.Y.
EVOLVE Championship Match – Anything Goes
Josh Briggs defends vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
#1 Contender To EVOLVE Tag Team Titles Match
AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
Only In EVOLVE
Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion
Grudge Match
Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
Grudge Match
Brandi Lauren vs. Avery Taylor
Special Challenge Match
Harlem Bravado vs. Denzel Dejournette
Special Attraction Match
Jessi Kamea vs. Alex $ky
Plus, more to be signed with JD Drake, Brendan Vink, Stephen Wolf and Jon Davis!
EVOLVE 146 – March 1 – Melrose, Mass.
The Main Event – Non-Title
EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. AR Fox with Ayla
Only In EVOLVE
Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene
1st-Time-Ever Match
JD Drake vs. Curt Stallion
Grudge Match
Joe Gacy vs. Anthony Gutierrez
Grudge Match
Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
Special Challenge Match
Brendan Vink vs. Leon Ruff
Special Challenge Match
Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor
Special Challenge Match
Brandi Lauren vs. Alex $ky
Plus, Jon Davis and others!