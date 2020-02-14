Meet Tommaso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee and see NXT Superstars in action at EVOLVE Wrestling in New York City and Massachusetts

NXT fans in New York City and Massachusetts will have the chance to meet their favorite Superstars at EVOLVE Wrestling events later this month in New York City and Massachusetts.

Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will be meeting and greeting fans at EVOLVE 145 on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Queens, N.Y. at La Boom, and at EVOLVE 146 on Sunday, March 1, in Melrose, Mass. at the Melrose Memorial Hall.

Ciampa will also be the special guest at a seminar for competitors at the new EVOLVE Wrestling Academy in Queens on Feb. 28.

In addition to the NXT stars available for meet-and-greets, fans will also get to see NXT competitors like Mansoor, Jessi Kamea and Brendan Vink in action on both nights.

Tickets for both events are available now at WWNLive.com. Check out the cards for both events below and secure your tickets for these can’t-miss EVOLVE Wrestling events!

EVOLVE 145 – Feb. 29 – Queens, N.Y.

EVOLVE Championship Match – Anything Goes

Josh Briggs defends vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

#1 Contender To EVOLVE Tag Team Titles Match

AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

Only In EVOLVE

Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match

Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino

Grudge Match

Brandi Lauren vs. Avery Taylor

Special Challenge Match

Harlem Bravado vs. Denzel Dejournette

Special Attraction Match

Jessi Kamea vs. Alex $ky

Plus, more to be signed with JD Drake, Brendan Vink, Stephen Wolf and Jon Davis!

EVOLVE 146 – March 1 – Melrose, Mass.

The Main Event – Non-Title

EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. AR Fox with Ayla

Only In EVOLVE

Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene

1st-Time-Ever Match

JD Drake vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match

Joe Gacy vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Grudge Match

Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

Special Challenge Match

Brendan Vink vs. Leon Ruff

Special Challenge Match

Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor

Special Challenge Match

Brandi Lauren vs. Alex $ky

Plus, Jon Davis and others!