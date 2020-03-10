Meet Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Mia Yim at EVOLVE Wrestling this weekend in Detroit and Chicago
EVOLVE Wrestling comes to Detroit and Chicago this weekend with two huge events featuring NXT Superstars in action, as well as meet-and-greets with NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and Mia Yim.
Fans in attendance will get to see NXT Superstars Jessi Kamea, Brendan Vink, Denzel Dejournette and Jake Atlas in action. Also, competitors in Detroit looking to sharpen their skills and make an impression will have the opportunity to take part in a special EVOLVE seminar and tryout with Ciampa on Saturday, while a second EVOLVE seminar and tryout will take place on Sunday in Chicago with WWE Performance Center coach Terry Taylor.
For complete information on these must-see events, including tickets, visit WWNLive.com today!
EVOLVE 147 – this Saturday at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.
NXT Superstar Meet & Greets
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
Tommaso Ciampa
Mia Yim
Jessi Kamea
EVOLVE Championship Match
Josh Briggs (c) vs. AR Fox with Ayla
Grudge Match
JD Drake vs. Brendan Vink
First-Time-Ever Match
Jake Atlas vs. Leon Ruff
No DQ Match
Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
Mixed Tag Team Match
Denzel Dejournette & Avery Taylor vs. Anthony Greene & Brandi Lauren
Non-Title Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies In The World vs. Curt Stallion & Colby Corino
Hoss Fight
Joe Gacy vs. Jon Davis
Plus more with Jessi Kamea, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!
EVOLVE 148 – This Sunday at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago
NXT Superstar Meet & Greets
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
Tommaso Ciampa
Mia Yim
Jessi Kamea
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
BESTies In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
EVOLVE Championship Challenge
Josh Briggs (c) vs. Dan The Dad vs. Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian
– If anyone defeats Josh Briggs, they will be the new EVOLVE Champion
– If anyone defeats someone other than Briggs, they will receive a future one-on-one title shot
– If Briggs loses the championship at EVOLVE 147, this match will determine the No. 1 contender
Special Challenge Match
Jake Atlas vs. Curt Stallion
Last Man Standing Match
Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
Grudge Match
Anthony Greene vs. Denzel Dejournette
Special Attraction Match #1
Harlem Bravado vs. Jon Davis
Special Attraction Match #2
Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor
Plus more with JD Drake, Stephen Wolf, Brendan Vink and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!