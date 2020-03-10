Meet Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Mia Yim at EVOLVE Wrestling this weekend in Detroit and Chicago

EVOLVE Wrestling comes to Detroit and Chicago this weekend with two huge events featuring NXT Superstars in action, as well as meet-and-greets with NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and Mia Yim.

Fans in attendance will get to see NXT Superstars Jessi Kamea, Brendan Vink, Denzel Dejournette and Jake Atlas in action. Also, competitors in Detroit looking to sharpen their skills and make an impression will have the opportunity to take part in a special EVOLVE seminar and tryout with Ciampa on Saturday, while a second EVOLVE seminar and tryout will take place on Sunday in Chicago with WWE Performance Center coach Terry Taylor.

For complete information on these must-see events, including tickets, visit WWNLive.com today!

EVOLVE 147 – this Saturday at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.

NXT Superstar Meet & Greets

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

Tommaso Ciampa

Mia Yim

Jessi Kamea

EVOLVE Championship Match

Josh Briggs (c) vs. AR Fox with Ayla

Grudge Match

JD Drake vs. Brendan Vink

First-Time-Ever Match

Jake Atlas vs. Leon Ruff

No DQ Match

Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

Mixed Tag Team Match

Denzel Dejournette & Avery Taylor vs. Anthony Greene & Brandi Lauren

Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies In The World vs. Curt Stallion & Colby Corino

Hoss Fight

Joe Gacy vs. Jon Davis

Plus more with Jessi Kamea, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!

EVOLVE 148 – This Sunday at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago

NXT Superstar Meet & Greets

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

Tommaso Ciampa

Mia Yim

Jessi Kamea

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

BESTies In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

EVOLVE Championship Challenge

Josh Briggs (c) vs. Dan The Dad vs. Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian

– If anyone defeats Josh Briggs, they will be the new EVOLVE Champion

– If anyone defeats someone other than Briggs, they will receive a future one-on-one title shot

– If Briggs loses the championship at EVOLVE 147, this match will determine the No. 1 contender

Special Challenge Match

Jake Atlas vs. Curt Stallion

Last Man Standing Match

Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino

Grudge Match

Anthony Greene vs. Denzel Dejournette

Special Attraction Match #1

Harlem Bravado vs. Jon Davis

Special Attraction Match #2

Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor

Plus more with JD Drake, Stephen Wolf, Brendan Vink and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!