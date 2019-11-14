Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

In his first match since returning to NXT last month, Finn Bálor will go one-on-one with Matt Riddle at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The NXT Universe believed Bálor to be on a collision course with Johnny Gargano after Bálor brutally attacked Johnny Wrestling on the Oct. 23 edition of NXT, sending Gargano out of Full Sail University in an ambulance.

However, a neck injury forced Gargano out of action. With that news, Bálor turned his attention to the rest of the NXT roster, mocking them and daring someone to step up and fight him. He got an answer sooner than he expected, as Matt Riddle arrived looking for payback after Bálor dropped him with a 1916 on the ramp just one week prior. The Original Bro launched a flurry of offense on Bálor, sending the first Universal Champion on a retreat out of the arena.

But Bálor was seemingly just picking his spots. Later that night, amid a brawl between Riddle, Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed ERA, Bálor ambushed The Original Bro, dropkicking him into the unforgiving steel ring steps, setting the stage for this huge battle.

Will Bálor continue his path of destruction, or will Riddle put a stop to Bálor? Find out at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, streaming live Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!