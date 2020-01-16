Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne clash with Imperium next Wednesday in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal action

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals take place next Wednesday, and one of the battles will see the new tandem of Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne go head-to-head with Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner.

Riddle & Dunne looked impressive in their first outing as a team, where they defeated former NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. But Imperium were just as remarkable in the first round of the tournament, where they dismantled The Forgotten Sons.

Who will stake their claim to a spot in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!