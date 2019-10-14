Mansoor vs. Cesaro

Mansoor made history the last time he competed in his home country, and it came at Cesaro’s expense.

Cesaro will try to stop Mansoor from further elevating his rising star when the two meet in one-on-one action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 31.

Mansoor shocked the world with his win in the first-ever 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June. En route to that victory was an elimination of Cesaro with Mansoor sending The Swiss Cyborg to the outside with a scintillating dropkick.

Moments later, Mansoor last eliminated Elias to elicit a raucous reaction. Mansoor found his way into the crowd, celebrating his massive triumph with his fellow countrymen, and an emotional speech followed in the ring shortly after.

Now, Mansoor and Cesaro square off once more, but in much different circumstances. Will Mansoor find a way to overcome the odds yet again?

Don’t miss WWE Crown Jewel, emanating from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. AST on WWE Network, with the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff beginning at 12 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. AST on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.