Mansoor def. Dolph Ziggler

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — Mansoor earned his third straight victory in his home country of Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown, this time with a singles win over Dolph Ziggler that brought the crowd to its feet and showed just how much the young Superstar has developed in a short period of time.

It wasn’t that long ago that Mansoor was a virtual unknown, but he’s fast becoming something of an underground sensation in WWE off the strength of his hometown performances. He certainly entered Riyadh as a conquering hero, though neither Ziggler nor Robert Roode (who was immediately ejected from ringside) seemed to think much of him. Arrogant as ever, Dolph started the match by merrily wrestling circles around his young, headstrong opponent.

That Mansoor won was mostly due to his simple refusal to lose. He shook off Ziggler’s offense and landed a few astonishing maneuvers where he could, chipping away at his opponent just enough to stay in the fight. When his moment came, he didn’t miss, taking to the skies with a moonsault to pin The Showoff for the victory. The significance was not lost on Mansoor, who passionately addressed his home country after the match. Though he often slipped into his own native tongue, the message was one that needed no translator: He’s just getting started.