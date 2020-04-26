Mandy Rose to meet Carmella in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

The last month for Mandy Rose has been an absolute rollercoaster, and now The Golden Goddess is looking to secure a spot in this year’s Money in the Bank Match. It won’t be easy however, as Mandy Rose will have to topple Carmella, the original Ms. Money in the Bank.

Carmella & Dana Brooke came up short in their bid to become Women’s Tag Team Champions, and now Miss Mella looks to join her teammate in the historic edition of WWE Money in the Bank.

Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see who will qualify for the thrilling match.