Mandy Rose guest stars on WWE After the Bell

Be still, Corey Graves’ beating heart: Mandy Rose is the guest star on the newest episode of WWE After the Bell.

God’s Greatest Creation — and long the object of Graves’ affections from afar on the SmackDown commentary desk — is giving her full origin story. Mandy will discuss how she went from a bodybuilding also-ran to bikini champion in the span of a year, her first meeting with Sonya Deville, and why Otis is her family’s new favorite WWE Superstar. Also, donuts! Lots and lots of donuts.

