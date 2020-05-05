Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville ready to settle dispute in the ring

Last week, Sonya Deville wasn’t going to wait for Mandy Rose to hear her out, and now the time for talking is over, as they’ll battle in the ring.

Deville inserted herself into her former best friend’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Carmella, and the distraction led to Rose’s elimination from the career-altering event. Deville’s devious plan didn’t end there, as she viciously attacked Rose after the match ended.

With Otis’ devoted love and Dolph Ziggler’s scheming ways looming over the battle, there’s sure to be plenty of fireworks when the former Fire & Desire members face off.

