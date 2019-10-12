Lynch to Raw, Reigns to SmackDown highlights Night 1 of WWE Draft

The first night of the WWE Draft shook the WWE to its core, and there’s still more to come.

Raw selected “The Man” Becky Lynch first overall, earning the pick through Seth Rollins’ disqualification victory against Roman Reigns after interference from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown answered by picking Reigns second overall.

Several different Superstars will now be calling the blue brand home after previously residing on Raw.

Wyatt brings his terrorizing ways to Friday nights, while Sasha Banks is reunited with best friend and ally — and new SmackDown Women’s Champion — Bayley. Lacey Evans is another new member of the SmackDown Women’s division.

“The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman is also coming to SmackDown after being a second-round selection.

Raw becomes The KO Show with the addition of Kevin Owens, and it also found itself a new apex predator by picking Randy Orton with its first pick of round two.

The WWE Draft continues with Night 2 this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network. Check out the pool of available Superstars to be selected. (link)

Full draft results are below:

Round 1

Raw: Becky Lynch

SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Raw: The O.C.

SmackDown: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Raw: Drew McIntyre

Round 2

Raw: Randy Orton

SmackDown: Sasha Banks

Raw: Ricochet

SmackDown: Braun Strowman

Raw: Bobby Lashley

Round 3

Raw: Alexa Bliss

SmackDown: Lacey Evans

Raw: Kevin Owens

SmackDown: The Revival

Raw: Natalya

Round 4

Raw: The Viking Raiders

SmackDown: Lucha House Party

Raw: Nikki Cross

SmackDown: Heavy Machinery

Raw: The Street Profits