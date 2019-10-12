Lynch and Banks to renew hostilities and determine first pick on Night 2 of WWE Draft

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks are headed to separate shows, but they’ll face off one more time this Monday on Raw.

This time, their rivalry’s latest chapter determines which brand gets the first pick to begin Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Becky will represent Raw after being selected first overall on Friday’s SmackDown, while “The Blueprint” battles on behalf of the blue brand.

Both women are sure to be feeling the effects of their brutal Hell in a Cell Match for Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship just eight days before this battle. The Boss may have come up short in her bid for the title, but not without leaving her mark on The Man.

Who will emerge victorious in what could be the final clash between these bitter rivals? Tune in to Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!