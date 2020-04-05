Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff Match)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Superstars live for WrestleMania more than any other event of the year, and Liv Morgan made the most of her singles debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All, besting decorated veteran Natalya in an upset on the Kickoff.

Although Morgan unleashed bursts of offense, her path to victory appeared to be in doubt for much of the bout. The Queen of Harts — who boasted a considerable experience advantage — used her superior technique and power to dictate the pace. The third-generation Superstar was confident, even borderline cocky, as she battered Liv with a discus clothesline and a basement dropkick before stretching Morgan with a surfboard submission hold.

Ring general though she is, Natalya nonetheless let her guard down during a rapid series of pin attempt reversals, giving Morgan just enough of an opening to roll up The Queen of Harts for a sudden three-count.

As Liv celebrated her big win, a look of disbelief overtook Natalya’s face — a sign, no doubt, of a warrior struggling to come to terms with her unexpected fate at The Show of Shows.