Lio Rush challenges Drew Gulak for the NXT Crusierweight Championship next Wednesday

Lio Rush will face one of his first major tests since returning to action when he challenges NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak next week on WWE NXT,

The Man of The Hour made his return to the ring after a sabbatical on the Sept. 18 edition of NXT, defeating Oney Lorcan in a thrilling battle to earn the right to take on Gulak for the title. During his dominant reign, The Philadelphia Stretcher has declared himself the law when it comes to the Cruiserweight Title. Will Rush be able to enact his own change in the Cruiserweight division and dethrone Gulak? Find out when the NXT Cruiserweight Championship is on the line next Wednesday on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!