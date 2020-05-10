Last Ride: Post-Mortem to premiere tonight on WWE Network

When the WWE Network limited series event, Undertaker: The Last Ride, ends, the conversation will just be getting started with Last Ride: Post-Mortem.

Immediately following each chapter of the series, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla of WWE’s The Bump will be joined by a weekly guest to break down all angles of the eye opening series that follows The Undertaker during the past several years of his legendary career. SiriusXM radio personality and WWE broadcast contributor Sam Roberts will be the first guest tonight.

So do not miss Last Ride: Post-Mortem when it debuts tonight immediately following the premiere of Undertaker: The Last Ride on WWE Network and catch it on all of WWE’s digital platforms the following morning at 9 a.m. ET.