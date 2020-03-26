Ladder Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion set for April 8 on USA Network

While Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will square off for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, the No. 1 Contender to the winner of that battle will be determined in a six-woman Ladder Match on the April 8 edition of NXT on USA Network

After announcing the match, NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that the participants will be determined through a series of qualifying matches.

Chelsea Green was the first to qualify, defeating Shotzi Blackheart on the March 4 edition of NXT on USA Network. One week later, Mia Yim qualified with a win over Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox punched her ticket to TakeOver by defeating Deonna Purrazzo. Io Shirai beat Aliyah to get into the match, and Candice LeRae earned a spot with a win over Kayden Carter on the March 25 edition of NXT.

The final entrant will be determined next Wednesday in a Second Chance Gauntlet Match between Blackheart, Kai, Purrazzo, Xia Li, Carter and Aliyah.

Who will earn the final spot in this huge battle? Who will climb to new heights? Find out on the April 8 edition of NXT on USA Network!