Lacey Evans wants you to help with a “Military Makeover”

Listen up WWE Universe! WWE is teaming up with “Military Makeover with Montel” to select the next recipient of a complete home makeover.

Lacey Evans wants you to nominate a veteran family to appear on the award-winning home improvement series hosted by decorated veteran Montel Williams. A Marine Corps veteran herself who also guest stars on “Military Makeover,” Lacey is calling on the WWE Universe to nominate a friend, family member or yourself to receive the renovation of a lifetime.

The recipient chosen by WWE fans will be announced on Monday, July 13, and his or her story will air on Lifetime in early 2021.

Producers are already gearing up to cast the next military family, so hurry up and send your nomination soon!

Visit www.militarymakeover.tv/tagahero to nominate and for more information.