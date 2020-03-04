Lacey Evans & Naomi team up for rematch against Bayley & Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and her good friend Sasha Banks have been running the blue brand block for some time. Now that Lacey Evans & Naomi have joined forces, is that about to change?

It appeared to be business as usual as The Boss returned to SmackDown last week to derail Naomi’s attempt at payback against Bayley, but The Sassy Southern Belle charged the ring to help fight off her two bitter rivals. The unlikely paring of Evans & Naomi then scored a hard-fought victory that left Bayley & Banks searching for answers and the new unlikely duo celebrating a surprising win.

Will Team Blue soon have a pair of new role models?

