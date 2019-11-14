Lacey Evans joins Team SmackDown for Survivor Series

The “nasties” of Raw and NXT are on notice as Lacey Evans has been named the fourth member of Team SmackDown for the Women’s Elimination Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series.

Evans joins captain Sasha Banks, as well as Carmella and Dana Brooke who earned their spots on the blue brand team with a victory over Fire & Desire last week. The addition of The Lady of WWE brings a whole new level of class to Team SmackDown and leaves one spot remaining on the squad.

Who will join Evans and complete the Team SmackDown roster for the showdown at Survivor Series?