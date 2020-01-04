Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks to finally square off one-on-one this Friday Night

After weeks of personal attacks and plenty of flying fists, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will square off next week on Friday Night SmackDown.

Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley have taken glee in taunting and mocking Evans’ family, including her 7-year-old daughter. The Sassy Southern Belle has naturally taken great exception, and the two will finally collide this coming Friday night.

Will The Boss prove that she is indeed still at the head of SmackDown, or will Evans build off last week’s tag team victory over Sasha and snag arguably the biggest win of her WWE career by besting The Blueprint?

Find out when the two collide this Friday Night at 8/7 C on FOX.