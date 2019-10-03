Kushida and WALTER to clash next Wednesday on NXT

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Imperium have made their presence felt in NXT since its debut on USA Network, mainly at the expense of Kushida. Next Wednesday, the Japanese Superstar will get his chance at retribution when he goes one-on-one with The Ring General.

When Imperium first wreaked havoc on NXT three weeks ago, Kushida put a stop to their mayhem, taking out Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, before slipping out of WALTER’s clutches. However, he would not be so lucky the following week. Though he and Breezango bested Wolfe, Barthel & Aichner in Six-Man Tag Team action, Kushida ended up on the receiving end of a big boot from the WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Will the outcome be the same when Kushida and WALTER lock horns? Tune in to NXT, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!