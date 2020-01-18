Kofi Kingston reveals new blond hair color on Friday Night SmackDown

Kofi Kingston has become a staple of the Royal Rumble Match with his ability to avoid elimination with death-defying stunts. But this year, the former WWE Champion decided to make a major impression even before the 30-Superstar melees get underway!

Kingston showed up on Friday Night SmackDown with a new hair color, going full blond while supporting Big E as he battled the returning John Morrison in one-on-one action.

Although Kofi hasn’t declared for the Royal Rumble Match yet, is his new hair alluding to the fact that he is going to shine bright next Sunday? Find out when Royal Rumble 2020 streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 26.