King Corbin vows to humiliate Roman Reigns

A dog mascot with a chihuahua’s bark, an attempted scepter attack by a trusty subject; none of it has worked in King Corbin’s recent attempts to tarnish the standing of Roman Reigns. Now Corbin vows to humiliate The Big Dog in his ongoing quest to wrest control of the SmackDown locker room.

Will Corbin reign supreme or can Reigns once again turn the tables on the King and his court? Catch Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.