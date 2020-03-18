King Corbin guests on this week’s After the Bell

He is a former Golden Gloves boxing champion, a former Money in the Bank contract holder, a former United States Champion, the man who retired Kurt Angle, the King of the Ring and WWE After the Bell’s favorite son. He is King Corbin, and he is the latest guest on an all-new edition of ATB.

The 2019 King of the Ring holds court on the newest ATB, swapping stories with his old NXT roommate Corey Graves and tracking his career from the FCW warehouse to now. Find out how the pariah known as “Football Tom” became a bona fide main-eventer, the most hated bad guy in sports-entertainment and a master of all things grilling.

