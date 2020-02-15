King Corbin fined and suspended after last week’s SmackDown actions
WWE.com
Per WWE Management, due to unprofessional conduct displayed by WWE Superstar King Corbin last Friday night on SmackDown, King Corbin has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week.
King Corbin reached a breaking point in the fallout of a loss to Roman Reigns and The Usos and a subsequent dog food bath. After SmackDown showed a recap video of the embarrassing defeat, Corbin took to the television truck to berate a WWE production employee and eventually pushed the staff member down a flight of stairs. Corbin was not finished, however, as the frustrated Superstar targeted a member of the WWE Universe and poured a drink on the unsuspecting fan.
