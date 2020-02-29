King Corbin channels Deontay Wilder with post-loss excuse

Like Deontay Wilder, King Corbin suffered a humbling defeat to a bitter rival this past week. Also like the previously undefeated boxer, Corbin blamed an unfortunate pre-match wardrobe selection for the loss.

Earlier this week, Wilder sighted his 40-pound costume for weakening his legs during his elaborate entrance in his clash with Tyson Fury.

King Corbin was unable to deliver the victory at WWE Super ShowDown, but he did deliver a good laugh with his Wilder-inspired excuse. Maybe we don’t deserve our king after all.