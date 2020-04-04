Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins in a No Disqualification Match

Kevin Owens proved once and for all he wouldn’t fall in line behind The Monday Night Messiah, defeating Seth Rollins – twice – on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Owens believed he had an advantage at The Showcase of the Immortals as a former NXT Champion, saying the WWE Performance Center was his “home turf.” Of course, Rollins is also a former NXT Champion – the first ever – but the two Superstars have evolved since then, and that evolution has brought their personal animosity full circle. They wasted little time unloading on each other as the match began, but Owens maintained the upper hand, verbally taunting Rollins as he continued to attack.

Ruthless, Owens followed his opponent outside the ring and dished out punishment by tossing The Monday Night Messiah into the barricade. However, Rollins battled back, dropping Owens on the ring apron twice – the second time with a brutal Falcon Arrow. As Owens reeled from repeated attacks, Rollins taunted his opponent before delivering dives through the ropes. Inside the ring Rollins’ offensive onslaught continued until Owens avoided a Stomp and spiked The Monday Night Messiah to the mat with a DDT.

Regaining his composure, Rollins tried to continue his offense, but was met with a superkick, cannonball and senton from the top. Although, incredible flurry from KO was not enough to secure the pinfall, Owens didn’t let up and both Superstars brawled back and forth until a clothesline from KO leveled the playing field.

Struggling on the top rope, Rollins struck Owens in the eye to get the advantage needed for a buckle bomb across the ring. Despite the effort and a sequence of superkicks, KO stopped his opponent’s momentum with a pop-up powerbomb. Retreating out of the ring, Rollins grabbed the ring bell and clocked Owens, forcing the official to call the match and give KO the victory.

However, as Rollins made his way up the ramp, Owens criticized The Monday Night Messiah and demanded the match restart as a No Disqualification Match. Rollins accepted and immediately unloaded on Owens outside the ring, taking full advantage of the new stipulation by crushing his opponent with the steel steps.

As Rollins attacked with a steel chair, Owens continued to taunt The Monday Night Messiah, only enraging him more. However, as Rollins prepared to drive Owens through the announce table, KO grabbed the ring bell and nailed his opponent twice, leaving Rollins laid out on the table. Looking to deliver the promise of a WrestleMania moment, Owens ascended the WrestleMania sign and leapt off, driving Rollins into the table.

With Rollins wheezing in pain, Owens threw him back in the ring where he pleaded for mercy. Unfortunately for Rollins, that mercy came in the form of a Stunner and ultimately defeat as Owens silenced The Monday Night Messiah.