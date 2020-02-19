Kevin Nash and Scott Hall join WWE After the Bell for Outsiders reunion

You know who they are. You don’t know why they’re here. But you’re about to.

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, the WWE Hall of Famers who helped revolutionize the WWE vs. WCW battle in the ‘90s, are joining Corey Graves’ WWE After the Bell podcast to share some juicy stories from the front lines of the Monday Night Wars. The Outsiders and eventual nWo stalwarts are talking what could have been in WCW, what Nash feels like he left on the table and who should go into the Hall of Fame with them when the nWo is enshrined on WrestleMania weekend.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.