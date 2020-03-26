Keith Lee defends NXT North American Title against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest next Wednesday on USA Network

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line next Wednesday on USA Network, when Keith Lee defends his title against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match.

There is no love lost between Lee and Dijakovic, as the two have redefined what big men can do in the ring with their recent series of epic battles, which Lee won the rubber match of at TakeOver: Portland. However, both men have found themselves in the crosshairs of Damian Priest, who attacked both men with a nightstick in recent weeks, even taking Dijakovic out of action for several weeks.

The momentum is seemingly in Dijakovic’s favor, as he took both Lee and Priest out with a huge senton off the ropes this past Wednesday. But will that momentum carry over?

Who will walk out with the NXT North American Championship? Find out on NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!