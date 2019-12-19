Keith Lee and Lio Rush join forces to battle Damian Priest & Tony Nese next Wednesday

A big tag team battle has been confirmed for the Christmas night edition of NXT, as Keith Lee will team up with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush to battle the duo of Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

Lee has been on a tear as of late, with breakout performances at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series, where he stood toe to toe with Roman Reigns. Rush will be looking to bounce back after losing his title to Angel Garza, and has found a great partner to do just that in The Limitless One.

But the duo standing across the ring from them are no slouches. Priest battled through a rib injury to defeat the monstrous Killian Dain on Dec. 18, while Nese is also a former Cruiserweight Champion himself.

Who will be victorious in this huge tag team throwdown? Find out during the Christmas night edition of NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA!