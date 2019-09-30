Kassius Ohno & Cameron Grimes to compete at EVOLVE Wrestling events in Georgia & North Carolina

NXT Superstars Kassius Ohno and Cameron Grimes’ opponents have been revealed for EVOLVE Wrestling’s huge events in Georgia and North Carolina. You won’t want to miss them in action on Oct. 11 and 12.

Because Ohno attacked Josh Briggs and cost him his EVOLVE Championship Match at EVOLVE 136, The Knockout Artist and Briggs are now set to lock horns in a Lights Out Match at EVOLVE 137 on Oct. 11 in Atlanta. Grimes will go one-on-one with Curt Stallion, winner of the Evolution’s Edge Tournament. Fans in Atlanta will also be in for a special treat, as NXT General Manager William Regal will appear at the event and be available for meet and greets.

It will be a homecoming for The Technical Savage on Oct. 12, as he returns to his home state of North Carolina. Grimes will take on hard-hitting Eddie Kingston of The Unwanted in Concord at EVOLVE 138. In a special main event bout, Ohno will do battle with Stallion.

Article continues below ...

Ohno and Grimes will also be available for meet and greets at both events, along with NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Arturo Ruas and Babatunde.

Check out the lineups for both events below, then head to WWNLive.com for full details, including ticket information.

EVOLVE 137 – Oct. 11 in Atlanta, Ga.

EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

Lights Out Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs

Bonus Main Event – Only In EVOLVE

Cameron Grimes vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match

NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston

Plus, more to be announced with NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas, Anthony Henry, JD Drake, Leon Ruff, Sean Maluta, Colby Corino, Harlem Bravado, Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren, Joe Gacy, Slim J, Anthony Gutierrez, Shotzi Blackheart, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and others!

EVOLVE 138 – Oct. 12 in Concord, N.C.

The Homecoming

Cameron Grimes vs. Eddie Kingston

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

AR Fox & Leon Ruff (c) vs. EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Bonus Main Event – Only In EVOLVE

Kassius Ohno vs. Curt Stallion

EVOLVE 136 Rematch

NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Plus, more to be announced with NXT Superstar Babatunde, JD Drake, Anthony Henry, Sean Maluta, Colby Corino, Joe Gacy, Slim J, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, Harlem Bravado, Shotzi Blackheart and others!