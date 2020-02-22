Kairi Sane gets married

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions just added another title — marriage.

Kairi Sane announced that she married her fiancé on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to building a family filled with laughters and joy, with a man I can respect so deeply from his attitude towards work, warm towards people and animals, and his genuine way of living,” she wrote. “I will continue working hard to become a pro wrestler than can bring much happiness and smile to people.”

Article continues below ...

WWE sends its congratulations to Kairi and her husband.