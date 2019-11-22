Join Triple H for a live Q&A after NXT TakeOver: WarGames

At the end of NXT TakeOver: WarGames on WWE Network, head to Triple H’s Facebook page to watch Cathy Kelley’s exclusive interview with the WWE COO.

The live Q&A will be available to view at Facebook.com/TripleH, as well as on the WWE YouTube channel.

Find out what The Game has to say in the immediate aftermath of NXT TakeOver: WarGames, which will feature the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match, Team Ciampa’s clash with The Undisputed ERA inside the double cages, Finn Bálor’s first match since returning to NXT against Matt Riddle, and a Triple Threat Match to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole on Sunday at Survivor Series.

