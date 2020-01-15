Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Bálor

Payback will be on Johnny Gargano’s mind when he finally gets Finn Bálor in the ring at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The bad blood between the two Superstars has been brewing for months. Bálor showed his true colors on the Oct. 23 edition of NXT on USA, when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano, capping off his assault by dropping Johnny Wrestling on the steel ramp with a 1916 DDT. Gargano was taken out of Full Sail University in an ambulance and suffered a neck injury as a result of Bálor’s heinous actions, which forced him to miss his first TakeOver since 2016.

Johnny Wrestling caught Bálor off-guard on the Dec. 18 edition of NXT by making his surprise return during Bálor’s NXT Championship Match with Adam Cole. The distraction cost Bálor the title, and Gargano sent a message to his rival by bashing him with a steel chair, forcing Bálor to retreat.

On Jan. 8, Gargano made it clear that as long as there was breath in his body, he would do whatever it takes to get his hands on his rival. Bálor responded by telling Gargano he could have his fight at TakeOver: Portland, if he made it that far.

What will happen when this highly combustible rivalry reaches its boiling point? Find out at NXT TakeOver: Portland, streaming live on WWE Network Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 ET/4 PT!