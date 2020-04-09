Johnny Gargano makes addition to his trophy case after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in their final showdown

Johnny Gargano had the last laugh in his final battle with Tommaso Ciampa, thanks to an assist from his wife Candice LeRae, but Johnny Wrestling wasn’t done gloating.

The NXT Triple Crown winner and multi-time NXT Year-End Award recipient took to Twitter on Thursday to show off the newest addition to his trophy case.

The protective equipment stands as not only a symbol of his victory over Ciampa, but seemingly just how far Gargano & LeRae are willing to go to stay on top of NXT.

What’s next for Mr. & Mrs. Wrestling? Find out on NXT, every Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA.