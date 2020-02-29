John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

At WrestleMania, it will be “you can’t see me” against the horror most Superstars hope you’ll never see. John Cena is set to return to The Showcase of the Immortals for what promises to be an incredible showdown against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The WWE Universe has witnessed Cena compete in a slew of classic WrestleMania matchups against some of the squared-circle’s most iconic Superstars, from The Undertaker to Triple H to Shawn Michaels to The Rock. But, just when it seemed as if the 16-time World Champion may have fought his final battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All, HE was there to pull him back in.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt emerged on the ramp and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, setting up the ultimate battle of good vs. evil at The Show of Shows. Save a single loss to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown, the monstrous competitor has been virtually unstoppable against some of the best WWE has to offer. But does he have what it takes to take down the likes of John Cena?

Don’t miss WrestleMania 36, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, April 5, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.