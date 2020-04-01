John Cena visits WWE After the Bell this week

No April Fools’ joke here: John Cena is the guest of honor on this week’s edition of WWE After the Bell.

The 16-time World Champion is spilling all the beans during an in-depth conversation with host Corey Graves, from his thoughts on crowd reactions, how Eddie Guerrero taught him to “play jazz” in the ring, and his unsuccessful first foray into the movies before his current run as a blockbuster star. Plus, find out who he thinks is the current standard-bearer of WWE … and if he thinks the company even needs one anymore.

