John Cena “Signature Series” Spinner Championship Replica Title

The Champ is Here at WWEShop.com!

Part of the Signature Series of Championship Replica Titles that pay tribute to the legacies of WWE’s greatest Superstars, this new title is as John Cena as it gets.

The custom strap celebrates the entire career of The Cenation Leader. From the distinctive orange color reminiscent of his classic 2010 ring attire, to the special printing technique proclaiming “U Can’t C Me” & “The Champ Is Here,” this title screams “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect.” The back is camouflage to acknowledge his enduring support for the brave men & women of our Armed Forces.

Article continues below ...

“When it came my time to slowly redefine who I was from wrestler to hip hop thug, to the next step in my career, I basically took the ideologies of discipline from the Armed Forces,” Cena said. “I took honor, code and country and came up with hustle, loyalty and respect. I think exactly like they do.”

The title’s hardware is a replica of the WWE Championship Spinner debuted by John Cena on April 14, 2005 – featuring over 3,000 faux diamonds and a three dimensional spinning WWE logo center plate. The high-quality plating is a two-tone silver and gold process.

Exclusively available at WWEShop.com, this is a must-have for any true John Cena fan!