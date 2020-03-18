John Cena’s bestselling children’s series to release third entry this fall

The third installment in John Cena’s bestselling children’s series, “Elbow Grease,” is on its way.

“Elbow Grease: Fast Friends” is slated for a fall release. The picture book features Elbow Grease and his monster truck brothers meeting Chopper, a speedy, purple monster motorcycle.

It follows “Elbow Grease,” a New York Times No. 1 Best Seller and its sequel, “Elbow Grease vs. Motozilla.”

Article continues below ...

The books are illustrated by popular award-winning artist Howard McWilliam (“I Need My Monster”).