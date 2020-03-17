John Cena pays for Vietnam veteran’s groceries, snaps a selfie

If you need any further proof that John Cena truly epitomizes respect, one of his three key tenets, look no further than this kind gesture from The Cenation Leader that recently came to light on Reddit.

On Monday, a Reddit user posted a photo of their uncle, pictured in a U.S. Navy SeaBees cap, alongside the 16-time World Champion and wrote that Cena had kindly picked up the tab for the man’s groceries.

A subsequent report from ETonline.com filled in some details on the encounter, explaining that the man is Vietnam veteran Charles “Bud” Phillips and that Cena had covertly paid for Phillips’ groceries after noticing his hat and thanking him for his service.

“John secretly paid for all of his groceries,” Phillips’ daughter told the website. “My dad didn’t even know until he was being checked out and the cashier said, ‘John paid for your groceries.’”

Once again, Cena leads by example, reminding the WWE Universe that there’s no bad time for a selfless act.