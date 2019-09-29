John Cena meets with injured Officer Cem Duzel

The “4901 Warrior” got a visit from John Cena. Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel, badge no. 4901, stood toe-to-toe with his favorite WWE Superstar just over a year after a near-fatal injury in the line of duty.

Last August, Duzel was gravely shot in the head and has been fighting through the long road to recovery ever since. Cena had recorded a video for Duzel earlier this year encouraging him to never give up. After the Colorado Springs police department reached out, the 16-time World Champion paid a visit to the officer at his family’s home in Suffolk County, New York.

The WWE Universe joins Cena in cheering on the continued recovery of Officer Duzel!