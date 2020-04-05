Jenny McCarthy, Candice LeRae & Carmella go live for WrestleMania

Following Part 1 of the most unprecedented WrestleMania in history, WWE will once again go live on Instagram as The Only Show of Shows Too Big for Just One Night continues. The WWE Universe can tune in to Instagram Live on the @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT accounts for reactions to Part 2 of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

Joining during the WrestleMania Kickoff will be actress and WrestleMania XI guest Jenny McCarthy. Plus,Candice LeRae will be live for the NXT Women’s Championship Match between NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Plus, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella will drop in on Instagram Live for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Match as Bayley defends the title against Lacey Evans, Tamina, Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Don’t miss Part 2 of The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night tomorrow night at 7/6 C on the award-winning WWE Network.