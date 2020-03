Jeff Jarrett will help begin a new era of soccer in the Music City tonight.

The WWE Hall of Famer will voice the introduction to Nashville SC’s inaugural MLS match tonight on FOX at 8/7 C. The expansion franchise’s first-ever game comes against Atlanta United.

Jarrett, a six-time Intercontinental Champion, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and appeared in last year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match.